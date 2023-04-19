GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2450 area early Wednesday. The data from the UK revealed that the annual core CPI stayed unchanged at 6.2% in March, compared to the market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY keeps targeting the 134.80 region near term – UOB - April 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls might wait for move beyond 61.8% Fibo. before placing fresh bets - April 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in ahead of a 38.2% correction - April 18, 2023