USD/JPY keeps the previous day’s break of 106.00 despite recently easing from 106.06. Risk sentiment remains mildly positive as US President Trump tries to regain market confidence with stimulus, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY keeps Wednesday’s gains above 106.00 amid cautious optimism - October 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Continued advance likely in the near-term - October 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Trump’s About Face on Stimulus Fueling Upside Breakout - October 7, 2020