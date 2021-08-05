Yen weakness is seen across the board. Nonetheless, the USD/JPY pair posted a Key day reversal which points to stabilization, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Key day reversal to warrant stability for the yen – Commerzbank - August 5, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY shakes off ADP-led weakness and edges higher, hawkish Fed comments boost dollar - August 5, 2021
- USD/JPY keeps bounce off 10-week low near 109.50 amid firmer US Treasury yields - August 4, 2021