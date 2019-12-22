USD/JPY kick-starts the holiday-shortened week on a trade-positive note

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains on US President Donald Trump’s weekend comments. Upbeat data from the US helped recover the market’s risk tone on Friday. US Durable Goods Orders will direct …
