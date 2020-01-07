USD/JPY can’t seem to find the bottom after swinging down steeply in recent days. Or will today’s price action turn out to be a meaningful turnaround? Let’s recall our Tuesday’s commentary: (…) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Light at the End of the Tunnel? - January 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Signals further recovery towards 108.88/93 confluence - January 6, 2020
- USD/JPY challenges key technical resistance in valiant comeback - January 6, 2020