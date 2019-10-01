USD/JPY likely to drop to 102 by the end of the year – BNP Paribas

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
