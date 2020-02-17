USD/JPY is neutral for a third consecutive day, as dismal Japanese data constrain appetite for the yen. Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, analyze the pair’s outlook. “Growth in the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Limited demand for the safe-haven yen - February 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Finding Resistance at Familiar Level - February 17, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Holding below the critical 110.00 level - February 17, 2020