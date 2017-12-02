USD/JPY long term technical analysis December 2017

The month November started with a bullish tone as USD/JPY logged gain above 114.50. However, at the same time, the pair experience sharp selling from the resistance and start a bearish trend below 112.00. Fortunately, the bull returned before monthly close …
