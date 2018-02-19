The weakness of U.S dollar index spell trouble for USD/JPY as the pair closed down in January 2018. The downward movement continues at the initial of February and breaches previous year low. Analyzing the momentum of the movement, we might see the further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY long term technical analysis February 2018 - February 19, 2018
- US Dollar To Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Exchange Rate Slides To A 15-Month Low – Where Next? - February 19, 2018
- USD/JPY pushing higher heading into European trading - February 19, 2018