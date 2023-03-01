Shorts need stops above 6800. We are retesting 6700/6695 as bears remain in control, as expected. A break lower can target 6670/60 & 6630/20. NZDUSD shorts at first resistance at 6190/6200 worked …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Longs need to stop below 135.40 [Video] - March 1, 2023
- USD/JPY: Extra gains look likely above 136.90 – UOB - March 1, 2023
- USD/JPY sticks to modest gains below mid-138.00s, remains close to YTD peak set on Tuesday - March 1, 2023