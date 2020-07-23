USD/JPY seesaws in a choppy range between 107.13 and 107.20 following its U-turn from 107.28. Fresh headlines concerning the Sino-American tension triggers risk-reset, uncertainty surrounding the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY looks for firm direction above 107.00 amid bank holiday in Japan - July 22, 2020
- Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More - July 22, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-FX traders should insure against a USD/JPY rise - July 22, 2020