USD/JPY bulls are diminishing by the day. USD/JPY’s move a little more justified while stocks closed mixed. After a hefty sell-off in North America from 112.17 down to 111.14, currently, USD/JPY is trading at 111.20 in the Tokyo open, down 0.00% on the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: looks like a day of consolidation on key support area - November 22, 2017
- USD/JPY – Yen Hits 8-week High as US Durable Goods Decline - November 22, 2017
- FX Update: JPY rise continues as USDJPY nears pivotal levels again - November 22, 2017