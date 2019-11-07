USD/JPY looks set to ease back – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, analyst at Commerzbank, points out that USD/JPY has again stalled and looks set to ease back to the short term up trend at 108.15 today. “Overhead resistance extends from current levels …
