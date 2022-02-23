USD/JPY looks to reclaim 115.20 amid risk-on sentiment

USD/JPY is trading lackluster ahead of Thursday’s US GDP and Initial Jobless Claims. The Asian markets are cautiously optimistic on fewer headlines over the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The DXY seesaws as …
