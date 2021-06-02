USD/JPY rose to a daily high of 109.90 on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day. US Dollar Index retreats to 90.00 ahead of Fed’s Beige Book. After closing flat on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY loses traction before reaching 110.00, declines toward 109.60
USD/JPY rose to a daily high of 109.90 on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day. US Dollar Index retreats to 90.00 ahead of Fed’s Beige Book. After closing flat on …