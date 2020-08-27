USD/JPY losing bullish commitments to fresh 105.80 low

USD/JPY is currently trading at 105.83 as the yen extends its advance vs the greenback to a low of 105.80, taking out the late New York lows. The US dollar was losing ground in the New York session as …
