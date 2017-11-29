USD/JPY fragile around the 112 handle. USD/JPY needs to get over 112.50. USD/JPY is neutral/bearish in the Tokyo open as things are about to get busy in FX again with Aussie CAPEX and Chinese data on the cards, while a hit in Kiwi on a shocking business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY losing grip on the 112 handle in Tokyo open - November 29, 2017
- USD/JPY consolidates daily gains below 112 as DXY remains in red - November 29, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: positive, but upside limited - November 29, 2017