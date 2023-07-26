July price action so far suggests an important technical reversal is perhaps developing around the USD’s June peak at 145. Major, medium-term USD support sits at 135 which may be about the limit of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Usd Has Minor Pullback Against Jpy - July 26, 2023
- USD/JPY: Major support at 135 may be about the limit of Yen gains in the near-term – Scotiabank - July 26, 2023
- Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD - July 26, 2023