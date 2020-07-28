The USD/JPY pair trades not far above a daily low of 104.95 as the market continues to sell the greenback ahead of US first-tier events. Eyes on Fed’s decision. Bitcoin has already lost a significant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY may be nearing a bottom - July 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Struggling with the 105.00 level, bearish - July 28, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Dropping Towards Key Level of Support - July 28, 2020