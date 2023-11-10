Given the risk that verbal intervention may be followed up with JPY purchases by the authorities, the market will likely be very reluctant to push USD/JPY above 152.00. The slow progress of policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY may continue to trade above the 150 level in the weeks ahead – Rabobank - November 10, 2023
- USD/JPY likely to test another high again soon – Commerzbank - November 10, 2023
- USD/JPY seems to surpass the 151.50 on US Dollar strength - November 10, 2023