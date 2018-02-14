And some unwelcome news for the BOJ is that the yen may strengthen further regardless of the outcome of the report. The dollar is already generally weak on the day, and if the report surprises to the downside – it would mean that inflation isn’t growing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bounces off 15-month lows, back above 107.00 handle - February 14, 2018
- USD/JPY may fall either way in reaction to the US CPI report later today - February 14, 2018
- USD/JPY On The Brink - February 14, 2018