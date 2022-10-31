Fundamentals also work in favor of the US dollar, as markets again price for 75 basis points Fed hike on Wednesday and expect the central bank to maintain hawkish stance towards 5% terminal rate, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY may rally further if Fed keeps aggressive stance - October 31, 2022
- USD/JPY steadily climbs back to mid-148.00s, multi-day high amid sustained USD buying - October 31, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY treads water around 21-EMA, traders await FOMC meeting announcements - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post