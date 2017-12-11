DXY extends post-NFP sell-off The Yen underpinned by strong manufacturing index. Focus shifts to the US CPI, Fed outcome. The US dollar extends its Asian retreat against its Japanese counterpart into early Europe, now on the offers back below the midpoint …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY meets fresh supply, back below 113.50 - December 11, 2017
- USD/JPY – Off 4-week high, but downside could be limited ahead of the Fed - December 10, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Key Issues: U.S. Consumer Inflation, Fed Concerns Over 2018 Rate Hikes - December 10, 2017