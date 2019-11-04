USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to stay positive beyond 100-day EMA. Trade optimism favors the bulls but doubts prevail. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day, US calendar is light, eyes on risk news …
