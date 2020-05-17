USD/JPY: Mildly bid around 107.00, Powell speech, Japan GDP in focus

USD/JPY fails to extend Friday’s losses as US dollar regains amid risk-off. US-China tension escalates, Fed’s Powell tried to sound optimistic. Powell’s speech, Japan’s Q1 2020 GDP will offer …
