USD/JPY sellers attack 108.00 during the fresh pullback from the intraday top, down 0.10% on a day, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday. The downside move defies corrective pullback in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: Mildly offered around 108.00 even as Nikkei 225 gains over 1.0%
USD/JPY sellers attack 108.00 during the fresh pullback from the intraday top, down 0.10% on a day, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Thursday. The downside move defies corrective pullback in …