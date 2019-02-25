USD/JPY: Moderating risk-on recalls 110.55 as Trump-Xi meeting still looms

USD/JPY trades around 110.65 during early Monday. The pair reversed earlier gains as looming risk over Trump-Xi meet joins signals from the Japanese official. 110.55 has been immediate important suppo…
