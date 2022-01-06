UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted that USD/JPY is still expected to advance to the mid-116.00s in the next weeks amidst the current upbeat momentum. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Momentum remains positive and targets 116.50 – UOB - January 6, 2022
- USD/JPY breaks above 115.51 weekly resistance - January 6, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops the most in three weeks as bears eye 115.50 - January 6, 2022