EUR/USD is consolidating the previous rebound from weekly lows above 1.0900 in the early European morning. The pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Moving around the support level of ¥133.60 - April 12, 2023
- Should you buy or sell the JPY amid the appointment of a new BOJ Governor? - April 12, 2023
- USD/JPY eases from four-week high near 134.00, awaits US CPI and FOMC minutes - April 12, 2023