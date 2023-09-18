USD/JPY has soared toward 148.00 ahead of the latest policy update from the BoJ in the week ahead. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze the pair’s outlook. Market attention will now turn to comments from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY moving closer to 150 will put more pressure on the government to intervene to support the Yen – MUFG - September 18, 2023
- Currency market: USD/JPY exchange rate index: 2009/ 2010 vs 2022 /2023 - September 18, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Looks For Higher Levels Against The Yen - September 18, 2023