Analysts at MUFG Bank, have the trade idea of long USD/JPY, with a target at 112.50 and a stop-loss at 108.75. They point out US yields are unlikely to lunge from current levels which should support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Near-term prospects for the US dollar seem positive – MUFG - August 21, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade - August 20, 2021
- USD/JPY set to slide below 109 for a test of the 108.73 recent low – Commerzbank - August 20, 2021