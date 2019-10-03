USD/JPY: Near term support line eroded – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. New American tariffs on EU goods also weigh. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
