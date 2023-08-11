Talk of the Fed having more work to do on inflation has so far thwarted market attempts to price in an abrupt end to the tightening cycle. But it’s time to fade those warnings. It’s likely the Fed is done in the absence of a re-acceleration in price pressures.
