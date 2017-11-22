USD/JPY nears a critical cluster of support

The record in the S&P 500 yesterday didn’t offer much support to USD/JPY. That’s been the story this year as the yen holds a relentless bid. It’s all about the technicals today with the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at 111.70 and 111.73, respectively.
