EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Needs Break of Bear Flag Pattern Soon - June 14, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY technical study for risk/reward and short hedge with trade edge - June 14, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Sellers follow 6-week long descending channel - June 14, 2019