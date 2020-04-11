USD/JPY uptrend stays intact as the quote trades above the 108.00 figure and its 50/200 SMAs on the four chart but below the 100 SMA. Buyers are most probably looking for a breako …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY New York Price Analysis: Greenback stabilizes near 200 DMA - April 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Treading Water Against JPY - April 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Gives Up Gains For the Week - April 10, 2020