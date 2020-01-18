The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower. The XAU/USD pair climbed to a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Next key hurdle emerges at 110.70 – UOB - January 18, 2020
- AUD/USD: Downside Volatility Likely As Next RBA Meeting Approaches - January 18, 2020
- Japan Exports of Textile Fibres & Product - January 18, 2020