USD/JPY is still expected to edge higher in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that USD could rise to 115.50 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Next resistance emerges at 115.80 – UOB - January 4, 2022
- USD/JPY sits near multi-year high, eyeing 116.00 amid risk-on/rising US bond yields - January 4, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears eye $22.50 during two-day downtrend - January 4, 2022