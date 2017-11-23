Watch sell stops below 111 handle. Spreads appear somewhat vulnerable. USD/JPY is quiet, although catching some interest in the Tokyo open after consolidating its recent rally to fresh two month highs at levels last seen in mid-September this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: no chances of a breakout, but if there is? - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY a big mover this week – Nomura - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY comatose above 111 amid thin holiday trading - November 23, 2017