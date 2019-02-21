USD/JPY: No response to dismal Japan PMI, 5-day MA capping downside

Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted in February for the first time since 2016. The pair has barely moved in response to dismal data. The bullish 5-day moving average (MA) capped downside earlier …
