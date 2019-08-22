FOMC minutes failed to rattle US stock markets, ending in the green. All eyes are now on Powell at the Jackson Hole and EZ PMIS. US stock markets were firm into the close overnight in anticipation, or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY now awaits Fed’s Powell for direction - August 21, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: fundamental background keeps favoring the yen - August 21, 2019
- USD/JPY stays close to 106.50 as FOMC doesn’t offer fresh insights into next rate move - August 21, 2019