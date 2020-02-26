USD/JPY now faces some consolidation – UOB

The EU’s mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects. USD/JPY reverses the bounce above 110.50, as the Asian equities continue to flash red. However, …
