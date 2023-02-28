According to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang, extra gains in USD/JPY target the 137.90 level in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY now focuses on the 137.90 level – UOB - February 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Grinds higher around 136.50 within monthly rising wedge - February 28, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends sideways grind below 200-DMA, decisive break above to propel the pair higher - February 28, 2023