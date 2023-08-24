EUR/USD is heading back toward 1.0900, having found fresh buyers near 1.0850 early Thursday. The pair is capitalizing on an extended pullback in the US dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY now looks at some side-lined trading – UOB - August 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bulls ahead of Jackson Hole - August 24, 2023
- USD/JPY climbs further beyond 145.00 mark, fresh daily peak amid positive risk tone - August 24, 2023