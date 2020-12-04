USD/JPY nudges back above 104.00 level as US yields rally

US yields have risen and the yield curve steepened since softer than expected US jobs data, pushing USD/JPY higher. USD/JPY has climbed above 104.00, with risk on equity market flows also supportive.
