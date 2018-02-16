• Risk-on mood does little to support. • Set for the lowest close since Nov. 2016. The USD/JPY pair remained under some intense selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session and broke below the 106.00 handle for the first time since Nov. 2016.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY nursing losses near 15-month lows, below 106.00 handle - February 16, 2018
- USD/JPY headed to 105.50, stops triggered on a breach of 106.00 - February 16, 2018
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY hits fresh 15-month lows, bears lining up to test 105 levels - February 15, 2018