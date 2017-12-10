USD/JPY – Off 4-week high, but downside could be limited ahead of the Fed

USD/JPY has faded the spike to a 4-week high. Downside limited on Fed rate hike bets. US wage growth did disappoint expectations on Friday, still, the USD/JPY clocked to a 4-week high in early Asia as strong hiring reinforced expectations of a third Fed …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)