USD/JPY has faded the spike to a 4-week high. Downside limited on Fed rate hike bets. US wage growth did disappoint expectations on Friday, still, the USD/JPY clocked to a 4-week high in early Asia as strong hiring reinforced expectations of a third Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Off 4-week high, but downside could be limited ahead of the Fed - December 10, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Key Issues: U.S. Consumer Inflation, Fed Concerns Over 2018 Rate Hikes - December 10, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: bullish, re-test of 114.40 likely - December 10, 2017