USD/JPY witnessed some fresh selling on Friday and eroded a part of the overnight gains. A modest USD pullback, weaker US bond yields exerted downward pressure on the pair. The downside remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY off lows, still in the red around 105.30-25 region - October 16, 2020
- USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions - October 15, 2020
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears seeking a 1:2 R/R on CAD weakness - October 15, 2020