USD/JPY bleeding out and poised for further risk-off induced downside. 109.69 comes as an upside target which is required to ease the bearish threat. USD/JPY is trading around the 108 handle between a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY on the back-foot as risk-appetite falters - March 31, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Failure to advance opens doors for lower lows - March 31, 2020
- USD/JPY drops to 108 area as DXY continues to erase daily gains - March 31, 2020