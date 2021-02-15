USD/JPY: On the bids above 105.00 following upbeat Japan Q4 GDP

USD/JPY remains strong following welcome GDP figures at home. Japan’s preliminary Q4 GDP came in better than forecast 2.3% QoQ. Risks remain positive amid hopes of US stimulus, global vaccine drive.
